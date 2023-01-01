$43,990+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW 3 Series
M-Sport Pro-Laser Lights-Adaptive Cruise-HUD-H.K.
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9481785
- Stock #: S103868
- VIN: WBA5R7C58KAJ86182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
2019 BMW 330i xDrive - All Wheel Drive - Premium Enhanced - M-Sport Pro PKG with M-Brakes - Adaptive Cruise with Laser Lights -Black PKG - HUD - H.K. Sound - Remote Start - Wireless Charger - Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic.
All-In Price: $43,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance Option: $155 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 7.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
High-Value Options:
47,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Surround View H.D. Camera, Driving Assist Self Park, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Dakota Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Wireless Charger. BMW Intelligent Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, (HUD) Heads Up Display, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Laser Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Power Lift Gate, Logic 7 Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of BMW Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of BMW Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax History Report
--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
Vehicle Features
