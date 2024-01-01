Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw 4-series or just a Bmw Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Sedans in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Bmw 4-seriess or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW 4-SERIES!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW BMW 4-SERIES INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw 4-series<br/> * Finished in Black, makes this Bmw look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2019 BMW 4 Series

68,610 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,610KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5377
  • Mileage 68,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Bmw 4-series or just a Bmw Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Bmw Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Bmw 4-seriess or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW BMW 4-SERIES!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW BMW 4-SERIES INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Bmw 4-series
* Finished in Black, makes this Bmw look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Liftgate

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/CD

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Keyless GO
LEATHER
Power Folding Mirrors
Electric Mirrors
Passenger
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in London, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 145,888 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Sonata SEL for sale in London, ON
2022 Hyundai Sonata SEL 47,394 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL for sale in London, ON
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 205,792 KM $7,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2019 BMW 4 Series