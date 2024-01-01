$31,499+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW X3
XDrive 30i M PKG+Finance @ 6.98%+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
$31,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $31,499 NO Hidden Fees – Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY
Ø No unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash!
SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190
Ø Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing
Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
Ø You’ll get a trustworthy BMW X3
Ø 100+ Vehicles in ONE location
Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN
Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!
Ø Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!
Ø Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!
Ø Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!
Every Vehicle Comes With:
> Safety Certificate
> 200- Point Inspection
> This Hyundai has 4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires
> Brake Service & Paint Protection
> 90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty
> Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter
> Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
> Free Carfax History Verified Report
> 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)
> Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)
This BMW is equipped with Additional Packages: Wireless Charging
Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, WiFi HotspotDriving Assistance Package
Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant PlusDynamic Handling Package
Variable Sport Steering, Dynamic Damper Control, Performance Control, M Sport BrakesDriving Assistance Plus Package
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, active cruise control w/stop and go, active lane keeping assistant w/side collision avoidance, traffic jam assistant, evasion aid and front cross-traffic alert, Extended Collision MitigationLuxury Package
Luxury Line, SensaTec DashboardExecutive Package
Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Automatic High Beams, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant PlusConvenience Package
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription
w/3AC Comfort Access Keyless Entry Deletes smart opener feature for the tailgate (kick-to-opPremium Package
Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, In-Dash CD Player, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay CompatibilityM Sport Package 2
Aluminum Rhombicle Interior Trim, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Roof Rails in High-Gloss Shadowline, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Standard Suspension, Wheels: (Style 698M) M double-spoke, Bi-color, Panoramic Moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, M Sport Package, Aerodynamic Kit
Comfort Access Keyless Entry Deletes smart opener feature for the tailgate (kick-to-open)
We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!
Ø WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
