Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X3

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

Premium Essential-Pano Roof-GPS-Apple Play-Blind S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X3

Premium Essential-Pano Roof-GPS-Apple Play-Blind S

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

  1. 1679534624
  2. 1679534624
  3. 1679534624
  4. 1679534624
  5. 1679534625
  6. 1679534625
  7. 1679534625
  8. 1679534624
  9. 1679534601
  10. 1679534624
  11. 1679534625
  12. 1679534623
  13. 1679534623
  14. 1679534623
  15. 1679534623
  16. 1679534623
  17. 1679534622
  18. 1679534622
  19. 1679534624
  20. 1679534622
  21. 1679534623
  22. 1679534624
  23. 1679534624
  24. 1679534620
  25. 1679534620
  26. 1679534619
  27. 1679534623
  28. 1679534624
  29. 1679534622
  30. 1679534625
  31. 1679534625
  32. 1679534624
  33. 1679534624
  34. 1679534623
  35. 1679534625
  36. 1679534625
  37. 1679534624
  38. 1679534624
  39. 1679534624
  40. 1679534623
  41. 1679534623
  42. 1679534623
  43. 1679534622
  44. 1679534616
  45. 1679534622
  46. 1679534622
  47. 1679534622
  48. 1679534623
  49. 1679534622
  50. 1679534622
  51. 1679534623
  52. 1679534622
  53. 1679534623
  54. 1679534621
  55. 1679534622
  56. 1679534622
  57. 1679534618
  58. 1679534618
  59. 1679534625
  60. 1679534621
  61. 1679534621
  62. 1679534622
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
46,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9750826
  • Stock #: S103913
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C57KLP88595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -

-----------------------------------------------

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2019 BMW X3 xDrive30 -All Wheel Drive - Premium Essential - Panoramic Sunroof - Apple CarPlay - Ambient Lights - Finished in Jet Black.

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $42,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance Option: $150 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 7.13% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

46,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Cognac Vernasca Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, New Brakes, Balance of BMW Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:

--> Safety Certificate

--> 200 Points Inspection

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Brakes

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of BMW Factory Warranty, 4 Years/80,000KM

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize

--> CarFax History Report

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608

-- Trade-ins are welcome

-- Ask for same-day pick-up

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers..

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Packages

Premium Essential

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Premium Essential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto

2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 31,000 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler S...
 55,000 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 Premium ...
 46,000 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Titanium Auto

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory