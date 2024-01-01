Menu
The 2019 Buick Enclave Essence is a refined and spacious midsize SUV designed for families who value both comfort and luxury. With 131,000 kilometers, this Enclave has been driven an average amount for its age and remains in excellent condition, offering a smooth and enjoyable driving experience for years to come. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine, the Enclave delivers 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, providing ample power for both city driving and highway cruising. Paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive, the Enclave ensures a quiet, responsive, and confident ride, regardless of road conditions. The Essence trim offers a well-appointed interior with premium features that enhance both style and convenience. The spacious cabin comfortably accommodates up to seven passengers with plush seating and high-quality materials throughout. Soft-touch surfaces, leather upholstery, and a versatile seating arrangement make this SUV an ideal choice for long road trips or daily commutes. Infotainment and connectivity are top-notch in the Enclave, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth hands-free calling, and a premium sound system. Other conveniences include dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and keyless entry with push-button start. Safety is a priority in the 2019 Enclave, and the Essence trim comes equipped with a range of advanced features such as rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision alert. With a high level of safety technology, this vehicle provides peace of mind for you and your passengers. On the exterior, the Buick Enclave boasts a sleek and modern design with chrome accents, 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights. The Enclaves design reflects both sophistication and practicality, with ample cargo space, a hands-free power liftgate, and smart storage solutions to accommodate your gear and belongings. With 131,000 kilometers, this 2019 Buick Enclave Essence is an excellent choice for those seeking a stylish, reliable, and well-equipped SUV. Whether you need a family-friendly vehicle for everyday use or a luxurious ride for longer trips, the Enclave delivers in comfort, performance, and versatility.

2019 Buick Enclave

131,497 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Enclave

AWD Essence

11948367

2019 Buick Enclave

AWD Essence

Location

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3

519-686-7253

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,497KM
VIN 5GAEVAKW0KJ258872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,497 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Park Assist
Touch Screen
Tire-pressure monitoring system
Electronic Stability Control(ESC)
Day Time Running Light
Voice activated audio

That Car Place

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
519-686-XXXX

519-686-7253

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

That Car Place

519-686-7253

2019 Buick Enclave