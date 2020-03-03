Menu
2019 Buick Regal

2019 Buick Regal

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,161KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799067
  • Stock #: FS13217
  • VIN: W04GM6SX1K1018238
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Finance Now This Fuel Efficient Vehicle *All Wheel Drive *Power Roof *Backup Cam *Leather *Phone Connectivity *Heated Power Seats *Satellite Radio *Perfect For Families *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safes Driving *Sporty Look *Lightweight Body *Fuel Efficient *Excellent Handling *Aluminum Rims APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Rain sensor wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Power Antenna
Safety
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

