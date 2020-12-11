Menu
2019 Buick Regal

38,993 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

$23,995
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,993KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6343529
  • Stock #: FS:13932
  • VIN: W04GM6SX3K1070955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Now This Fuel Efficient Vehicle *Backup Cam *Phone Connectivity *Heated Power Seats *Satellite Radio *Perfect For Families *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safes Driving *Sporty Look *Lightweight Body *Fuel Efficient *Excellent Handling *Aluminum Rims APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

