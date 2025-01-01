Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

53,621 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Watch This Vehicle
12379347

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

  1. 12379347
  2. 12379347
  3. 12379347
  4. 12379347
  5. 12379347
  6. 12379347
  7. 12379347
  8. 12379347
  9. 12379347
  10. 12379347
  11. 12379347
  12. 12379347
  13. 12379347
  14. 12379347
  15. 12379347
  16. 12379347
  17. 12379347
  18. 12379347
  19. 12379347
  20. 12379347
  21. 12379347
  22. 12379347
  23. 12379347
  24. 12379347
  25. 12379347
  26. 12379347
  27. 12379347
  28. 12379347
  29. 12379347
  30. 12379347
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,621KM
VIN 3GNKBJRS3KS659173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24131B
  • Mileage 53,621 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Financifi

Used 2021 Jaguar F-PACE P550 SVR for sale in London, ON
2021 Jaguar F-PACE P550 SVR 75,867 KM $66,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in London, ON
2024 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 13,442 KM $96,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Tacoma Base for sale in London, ON
2021 Toyota Tacoma Base 42,020 KM $46,998 + tax & lic

Email Financifi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

Call Dealer

(519) 702-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 702-7290

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Blazer