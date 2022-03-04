2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,990 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8531093

8531093 Stock #: S103690

S103690 VIN: 1G1FY6S08K4107319

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # S103690

Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LT Driver Confidence Package Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Liftgate Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Comfort Climate Control Additional Features LT Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.