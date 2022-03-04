$40,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
LT -417KMs Range-New Battery-Blind Spot-Remote Sta
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: S103690
- VIN: 1G1FY6S08K4107319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Driver Confidence Package- 417KMs Range - Finished in Olympic White. Balance of Chevrolet factory warranty 8 Years/160,000KM. This Chevrolet Bolt has had the battery recall completed and currently has a brand new battery!
All-In Price: $40,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $130 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.33% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
The Used EV Incentive program provides a $1,000 rebate for the purchase of a used electric vehicle. https://www.plugndrive.ca/used-electric-vehicles/
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear View Camera with Parking Sensors, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of GM Factory Warranty, Off Lease from GM Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 64,000 KM -
Vehicle Features
