2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

64,000 KM

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
LT -417KMs Range-New Battery-Blind Spot-Remote Sta

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

64,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8531093
  • Stock #: S103690
  • VIN: 1G1FY6S08K4107319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

 

-----------------------------------------------

 

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Driver Confidence Package- 417KMs Range - Finished in Olympic White. Balance of Chevrolet factory warranty 8 Years/160,000KM. This Chevrolet Bolt has had the battery recall completed and currently has a brand new battery!

 

-----------------------------------------------

 

All-In Price: $40,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

 

 

Finance: $130 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.33% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

 

-----------------------------------------------

 

The Used EV Incentive program provides a $1,000 rebate for the purchase of a used electric vehicle.  https://www.plugndrive.ca/used-electric-vehicles/ 

 

-----------------------------------------------

 

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear View Camera with Parking Sensors, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Heated Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of GM Factory Warranty, Off Lease from GM Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 64,000 KM -

-----------------------------------------------

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

 

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

 

--> Safety Certificate 

 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

 

--> Balance of GM Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM 

 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

 

--> CarFax History Report 

 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

 

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

 

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

LT
Driver Confidence Package
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Climate Control
LT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Electric Motor

