2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

38,000 KM

Details

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
Titanium Auto

Premier -417KM Range-Leather-360Camera-Lane Assist

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

38,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9138043
  • VIN: 1G1FZ6S08K4147882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237

-----------------------------------------------

Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)

-----------------------------------------------

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier - 417 KMs Range - Balance of GM Factory Warranty, 8 Years/160,000KM. This Chevrolet Bolt has had the battery recall completed and currently has a brand-new battery!

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $47,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $159 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 5.63% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

The Used EV Incentive program provides a $1,000 rebate for the purchase of a used electric vehicle.  https://www.plugndrive.ca/used-electric-vehicles/ 

----------------------------------------------

High-Value Options:

38,000KM, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Gray Leather Heated Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Wireless Charger. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BOSE Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Tires, Balance of GM Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

---> New Tires

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Chevrolet factory warranty 8 Years/160,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237

Vehicle Features

Premier
EV
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Premier

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

