2019 Chevrolet Camaro

LT+Camera+Black 20" Alloys+ApplePlay+Accident Free

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

LT+Camera+Black 20" Alloys+ApplePlay+Accident Free

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4668339
  • Stock #: SP1967
  • VIN: 1g1fb1rx0k0117468
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • ONE OWNER
  • No accidents
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Accident Free
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Canadian Vehicle
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • SMOKE FREE
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Top Condition
  • Pet Free

Send A Message