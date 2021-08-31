Menu
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Red Leather+20" Black Wheels+Remote Start+Apple Pl

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Red Leather+20" Black Wheels+Remote Start+Apple Pl

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7798743
  • Stock #: S103557
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RX1K0116376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

 

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Black PKG with 20" Wheels, finished in Black with Red Leather Heated Power Seats. 2.0L Turbo engine, 275 hp, 295 lb-ft, Paddle shift automatic sport 8-speed transmission.

 

All-In Price: $36,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $105 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 2.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-

 

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Red Leather Heated Power Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of GM Factory Warranty, Off Lease from GM Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 20,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of GM Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax Report 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

