Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

28,545 KM

Details Features

$61,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT**MANUAL**6.2L 460HP**IMMACULATE**CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT**MANUAL**6.2L 460HP**IMMACULATE**CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1704048172
  2. 1704048172
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YA2D72K5111411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 28,545 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT**MANUAL**6.2L 460HP**IMMACULATE**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2019 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT**MANUAL**6.2L 460HP**IMMACULATE**CERTIFIED 28,545 KM $61,995 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Harley-Davidson FLHT ELECTRA**CAMS*TENSIONER**PYTHON PIPES** for sale in London, ON
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHT ELECTRA**CAMS*TENSIONER**PYTHON PIPES** 50,166 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Forester LIMITED*AWD*2 SETS OF WHEELS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Subaru Forester LIMITED*AWD*2 SETS OF WHEELS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED 188,206 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Corvette