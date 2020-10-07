Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

10,000 KM

Z06 2LZ 6.2L V8 650 Horse Power+Carbon Brakes

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Z06 2LZ 6.2L V8 650 Horse Power+Carbon Brakes

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

10,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5837712
  • Stock #: SP2208
  • VIN: 1G1YS2D69K5605561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean CarFax! Balance Of GM Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

Z06 2LZ 6.2L V8 SUPERCHARGED 650 HORSEPOWER/650 LBS FT TORQUE+ArmyTrix Exhaust System (Value $4500) Controled by Phone Bluetooth for Normal or Performance Sound+Power Red Leather Heated & Cooled Seats+Engine Remote Start+Carbon Package+Carbon Brake Package+Apple & Android CarPlay+Balance of GM Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KMs, Comprehensive & Power Train+GM Manintance program.

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance Of GM Factory Warranty, Comprehensive & Power Train. 5 Years or 100,000 KMs

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
ONE OWNER
Fully loaded
Back-Up Camera
Accident Free
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Canadian Vehicle
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Targa Roof
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX
SMOKE FREE
WiFi Hotspot
Top Condition
Pet Free
Perfect Vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

