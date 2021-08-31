Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

1,700 KM

Details Description Features

$89,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2.99% FINANCING Convertible+Perf Exhaust+Magnetic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2.99% FINANCING Convertible+Perf Exhaust+Magnetic

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,990

+ taxes & licensing

1,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7897392
  • Stock #: S103499
  • VIN: 1G1YB3D79K5119427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,700 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident-Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible finished in Sebring Orange Tintcoat.

 

All-In Price: $89,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees.-

 

Finance: $257 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 2.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-

 

Factory added options:

-$2,295 Exposed Carbon Fiber Weave Hood Insert

-$2,065 Magnetic Selective Ride Control

-$1,990 8-Speed Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission with Remote Engine Start

-$1,720 Motorsport Black Painted Aluminum Wheels

-$1,495 Sebring Orange Tintcoat

-$1,380 Performance Exhaust System

-$820 Carbon Flash Painted Z51-Style Spoiler

-$115 Carbon Flash Badge PKG.

 

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Jet Black Leather Power Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Soft-Close Trunk Lid, BOSE Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of GM Factory Warranty, Off Lease from GM Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 1,700 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of GM Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Convertible
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Titanium Auto.ca

2015 BMW X3 GPS+Came...
 162,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Tou...
 49,000 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 3 Series 2....
 43,000 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Call Dealer

1-800-578-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-578-1237

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory