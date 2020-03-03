Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,330KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4795263
  • Stock #: FS13218
  • VIN: 1G1BF5SM8K7101262
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

COMFORTABLE, PRACTICAL & HANDSOME *One Owner *Leather *Apple CarPlay *Android Auto *Wi-Fi Hotspot *Remote Start *Backup Cam *Satellite Radio *Bluetooth *Heated Seats *Aluminum Rims *Excellent Performance *Large Trunk Space *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration *High Quality Interior *Smooth Engine *Fuel Efficient

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Power Antenna
Windows
  • Sunroof
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Convenience
  • Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

