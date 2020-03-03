2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

AM/FM Stereo

CD Changer

Bluetooth

MP3 CD Player

Power Antenna Windows Sunroof Safety Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Convenience Rain sensor wipers Additional Features Premium Audio

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.