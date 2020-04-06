Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Certified - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Certified - Apple CarPlay

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

  1. 4844937
  2. 4844937
  3. 4844937
  4. 4844937
  5. 4844937
  6. 4844937
  7. 4844937
  8. 4844937
  9. 4844937
  10. 4844937
  11. 4844937
  12. 4844937
  13. 4844937
  14. 4844937
  15. 4844937
  16. 4844937
  17. 4844937
  18. 4844937
  19. 4844937
  20. 4844937
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,675KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4844937
  • Stock #: 133504
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM5K7101352
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

For those seeking a small and efficient car with a lot of bells and whistles, this stylish 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a brilliant performer. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today in London.

Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. The Cruze has a fresh face for 2019 to keep this small car modern. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 46,675 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Cruze's trim level is LT. This LT trim brings a lot to the table with heated front seats, remote start, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, SiriusXM, automatic climate control, charging only rear USB ports, heated power side mirrors, LED lighting accents, aluminum wheels, and upgraded exterior styling. This Cruze sedan is also equipped with 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB data ports, Driver Information Centre, remote keyless entry, Teen Driver technology, rear view camera, power windows and locks, and rear folding bench seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, 4g Wifi, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.


Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • SiriusXM
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Console, floor, with armrest
  • Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
  • Antenna, integral rear window
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
  • Rear air ducts, floor mounted
  • Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
  • Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
  • Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
  • Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Trunk release, power, remote
  • Axle, 3.14 ratio
  • Battery, 80AH
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
  • Coolant protection, engine
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
  • Suspension, rear, compound crank
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
  • Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
  • Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
  • Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
  • Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter
  • Engine control, stop-start system override
  • Windows, power with Express-Down
  • USB charging ports, 2, rear
  • Mouldings, bright beltline
  • Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) Convenience Package is ordered.)
  • Warning tones, driver and front passenger seat belts
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife rotors, power
  • Seat belts, 3-point, rear centre position
  • Seat belts, front pretensioner
  • 4G WiFi
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
  • SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
  • Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

2020 Chevrolet Malib...
 951 KM
$34,353 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 12,098 KM
$61,730 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 10,503 KM
$34,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Send A Message