2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Convenience Cruise Control

remote start

Remote Keyless Entry Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Rear Vision Camera

Oil life monitoring system

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic

SiriusXM

Glass, solar absorbing

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Door handles, body-colour

Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare

Windshield, solar absorbing

Wipers, front intermittent, variable

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Alternator, 130 amps

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Console, floor, with armrest

Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display

Antenna, integral rear window

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel

Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual

Rear air ducts, floor mounted

Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system

Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area

Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay

Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front

Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders

Sensor, cabin humidity

Trunk release, power, remote

Axle, 3.14 ratio

Battery, 80AH

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance

Brake, parking, manual, foot apply

Coolant protection, engine

Engine control, stop-start system

Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System

Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual

Suspension, rear, compound crank

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding

Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps

Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter

Engine control, stop-start system override

Windows, power with Express-Down

USB charging ports, 2, rear

Mouldings, bright beltline

Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) Convenience Package is ordered.)

Warning tones, driver and front passenger seat belts

Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife rotors, power

Seat belts, 3-point, rear centre position

Seat belts, front pretensioner

4G WiFi

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

