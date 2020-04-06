730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-686-7282 ext. 252
+ taxes & licensing
Certified, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.
For those seeking a small and efficient car with a lot of bells and whistles, this stylish 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a brilliant performer. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today in London.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. The Cruze has a fresh face for 2019 to keep this small car modern. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency, and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 46,675 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. This LT trim brings a lot to the table with heated front seats, remote start, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, SiriusXM, automatic climate control, charging only rear USB ports, heated power side mirrors, LED lighting accents, aluminum wheels, and upgraded exterior styling. This Cruze sedan is also equipped with 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access capable, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB data ports, Driver Information Centre, remote keyless entry, Teen Driver technology, rear view camera, power windows and locks, and rear folding bench seat. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, 4g Wifi, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.
Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4