2019 Chevrolet Cruze

51,806 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

51,806KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5884860
  • Stock #: OX:5561(M)
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SMXKS562957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,806 KM

Vehicle Description

| COMFORTABLE, PRACTICAL & HANDSOME | *Satellite Radio *Android Car / Apple Play Car *Bluetooth *Excellent Performance *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration * High-Quality Interior *Smooth Engine *Fuel Efficient

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Rear View Camera

