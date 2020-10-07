2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Power Options Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Safety Onstar Passenger Airbag Additional Features Premium Audio Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Audio Voice Control

