2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$29,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 4 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9819172

9819172 Stock #: FS:16144

FS:16144 VIN: 2GNAXKEV8K6265329

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,444 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.