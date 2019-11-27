Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express 3500

16 FT.UNICELL BODY

2019 Chevrolet Express 3500

16 FT.UNICELL BODY

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,863KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4354719
  • Stock #: 004032
  • VIN: 1HA3GTCG3KN004032
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray Cloth
Body Style
Box Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16 Ft.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.83 1/2 inch rear door opening.91 inch,floor to ceiling.books,two keys.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights

