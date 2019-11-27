2019 Chevrolet Express 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16 Ft.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.83 1/2 inch rear door opening.91 inch,floor to ceiling.books,two keys.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.