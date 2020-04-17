2019 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Powertrain Dual Rear Wheels

Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Automatic Headlights

Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.