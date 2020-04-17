Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express

3500 16 FT.UNICELL BODY

2019 Chevrolet Express

3500 16 FT.UNICELL BODY

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,209KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4882359
  • Stock #: 004515
  • VIN: 1HA3GTCG1KN004515
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray Cloth
Body Style
Box Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16 FT.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.83 1/2 inch rear door opening.91 inches,floor to ceiling.6.0 ltr V8.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • WiFi Hotspot

