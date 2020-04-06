730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-686-7282 ext. 252
+ taxes & licensing
Certified, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.
With an abundance of passenger and trunk space, this 2019 Chevy Impala is unmistakably a large sedan, but there's more to this Chevy than just room. You'll also appreciate the way it keeps you and your passengers comfortable and safe. This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is for sale today in London.
Is this acclaimed Chevy Impala the world's finest large sedan? Ultimately, that's something you'll decide when you experience it for the first time. This carefully crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics in an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious, beautifully crafted interior, you're embraced in exquisite comfort. Indulge yourself in this gracefully aggressive, artistically aerodynamic, and passionately refined Chevrolet Impala. This sedan has 51,398 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Impala's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this LT will add remote start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and aluminum wheels to the amazing base trim features like an 8 inch power sliding touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, USB ports, customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, split folding rear bench seat, power driver seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, rear view camera, panic and cornering braking assistance, hill start assist, automatic on/off headlamps, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Wifi 4g.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.
Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4