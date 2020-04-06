Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT - Certified - Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT - Certified - Remote Start

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

  1. 4844988
  2. 4844988
  3. 4844988
  4. 4844988
  5. 4844988
  6. 4844988
  7. 4844988
  8. 4844988
  9. 4844988
  10. 4844988
  11. 4844988
  12. 4844988
  13. 4844988
  14. 4844988
  15. 4844988
  16. 4844988
  17. 4844988
  18. 4844988
  19. 4844988
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,398KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4844988
  • Stock #: 133635
  • VIN: 1G11Z5SA3KU104144
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

With an abundance of passenger and trunk space, this 2019 Chevy Impala is unmistakably a large sedan, but there's more to this Chevy than just room. You'll also appreciate the way it keeps you and your passengers comfortable and safe. This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is for sale today in London.

Is this acclaimed Chevy Impala the world's finest large sedan? Ultimately, that's something you'll decide when you experience it for the first time. This carefully crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics in an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious, beautifully crafted interior, you're embraced in exquisite comfort. Indulge yourself in this gracefully aggressive, artistically aerodynamic, and passionately refined Chevrolet Impala. This sedan has 51,398 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Impala's trim level is LT. Stepping up to this LT will add remote start, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and aluminum wheels to the amazing base trim features like an 8 inch power sliding touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth control and streaming, SiriusXM, USB ports, customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, split folding rear bench seat, power driver seat, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, rear view camera, panic and cornering braking assistance, hill start assist, automatic on/off headlamps, and heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Wifi 4g.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.


Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Hill start assist
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Theft-deterrent system
  • Trunk opening touch pad
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • SiriusXM
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Suspension, rear 4-link
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
  • Tool kit, road emergency
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
  • Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
  • Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
  • Defogger, rear-window
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
  • Shift knob, leather-wrapped
  • Brake Assist, panic
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Wipers, front intermittent
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
  • Headlamp control, automatic on and off
  • Wifi 4G
  • Headlamps, halogen
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system 100-watt
  • Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
  • Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
  • Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
  • Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
  • Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
  • Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
  • Chassis equipment, front strut assembly
  • Steering, power, variable assist, electric
  • Brake control, cornering
  • Door and window locks, rear child security, power
  • Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary, LED
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)
  • Armrest, rear centre
  • Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
  • Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
  • Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock
  • Keyless Open
  • Seat belts, 3-point, all positions
  • Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
  • Engine control, stop-start system (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
  • Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
  • Power outlet, 1, auxiliary, 12-volt located inside console
  • Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located on rear of console
  • Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover
  • Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk
  • Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
  • Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
  • Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Hands Free Keyless Entry
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
  • SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

2020 Chevrolet Malib...
 951 KM
$34,353 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 12,098 KM
$61,730 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 10,503 KM
$34,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Send A Message