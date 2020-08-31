Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

20,860 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 5777199
  2. 5777199
  3. 5777199
  4. 5777199
  5. 5777199
  6. 5777199
  7. 5777199
  8. 5777199
  9. 5777199
  10. 5777199
  11. 5777199
  12. 5777199
  13. 5777199
  14. 5777199
  15. 5777199
  16. 5777199
  17. 5777199
  18. 5777199
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5777199
  • Stock #: OX:5504
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST8KF184953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,860 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGH SPACIOUS CABIN, SMOOTH PERFORMANCE & HANDSOME SILHOUETTE *Backup Cam *Remote Start *Heated Seats *Large Trunk Space *Aluminum Rims *Excellent Performance *Large Trunk Space *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration *High Quality Interior *Smooth Engine *Fuel Efficient APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
remote start
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2016 RAM 1500
 68,218 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 125,256 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5
 144,558 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory