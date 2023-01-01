Menu
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

27,850 KM

Details Features

$26,607

+ tax & licensing
$26,607

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

519-649-2121

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

RS

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

RS

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-2121

$26,607

+ taxes & licensing

27,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9581029
  • Stock #: DW0224
  • VIN: 1G1ZG5STXKF226160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-2121

