$26,607+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,607
+ taxes & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
RS
Location
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-2121
$26,607
+ taxes & licensing
27,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9581029
- Stock #: DW0224
- VIN: 1G1ZG5STXKF226160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4