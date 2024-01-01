Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Silverado or just a Chevrolet Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Silverados or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Silverado
* Finished in White, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

92,847 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado

LT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

LT

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,847KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5223
  • Mileage 92,847 KM

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Silverado or just a Chevrolet Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Silverados or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Silverado
* Finished in White, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

6 PASSENGER
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/CD

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Hard Top
4WD
Electric Mirrors
DUAL - AC
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2019 Chevrolet Silverado