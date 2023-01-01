Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

101,896 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab MINT! MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab MINT! MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

101,896KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10370355
  • Stock #: FS:16603
  • VIN: 1GCPYBEH5KZ328417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,896 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab MINT! MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

