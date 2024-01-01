Menu
<strong>2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom – Double Cab with 5.3L V8</strong> The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom is a bold and reliable truck designed to handle tough jobs and everyday drives with ease. This versatile pickup offers powerful performance, a comfortable cabin, and modern styling, making it an excellent choice for work or play. <h3><strong>Performance & Capability</strong></h3> At the heart of this Silverado is a robust 5.3L V8 engine delivering 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an automatic transmission, this truck provides smooth shifts and exceptional towing power. The 4x4 system ensures confident handling in various driving conditions. <h3><strong>Exterior Design</strong></h3> The Silverado 1500 LD Custom stands out with its rugged yet refined look: <ul> <li>Signature black grille with body-color surround</li> <li>Colour matched bumpers</li> <li>20-inch alloy wheels for a commanding stance</li> </ul> <h3><strong>Double Cab Versatility</strong></h3> The double cab configuration offers a spacious interior with seating for up to six passengers. With rear seats that fold up, you can easily transition between passenger and cargo needs. <h3><strong>Interior Features</strong></h3> Inside the Silverado Custom, you'll find a practical yet comfortable cabin designed for convenience: <ul> <li>Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen</li> <li>Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility</li> <li>Rear Vision Camera for easy parking and trailer hitching</li> <li>Power windows and door locks with remote keyless entry</li> </ul> <h3> </h3> <h3><strong>Safety Features</strong></h3> Chevrolet prioritizes safety with a suite of features designed to keep you secure, including: <ul> <li>StabiliTrak® electronic stability control system</li> <li>Hill Start Assist for confident handling on inclines</li> <li>Multiple airbags throughout the cabin</li> </ul> <h3><strong>Why Choose This Silverado?</strong></h3> The 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 LD Custom delivers the perfect balance of power, style, and utility. Whether you're towing heavy loads, navigating rugged terrain, or running daily errands, this truck is built to handle it all with confidence and durability. 

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

168,424 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD Custom

12030304

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD Custom

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,424KM
VIN 2GCVKMEC7K1195838

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 24213B
  • Mileage 168,424 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500