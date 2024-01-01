$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD Custom
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD Custom
Location
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
(519) 702-7290
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,424KM
VIN 2GCVKMEC7K1195838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 24213B
- Mileage 168,424 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom – Double Cab with 5.3L V8
The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Custom is a bold and reliable truck designed to handle tough jobs and everyday drives with ease. This versatile pickup offers powerful performance, a comfortable cabin, and modern styling, making it an excellent choice for work or play.
Performance & Capability
At the heart of this Silverado is a robust 5.3L V8 engine delivering 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an automatic transmission, this truck provides smooth shifts and exceptional towing power. The 4x4 system ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.
Exterior Design
The Silverado 1500 LD Custom stands out with its rugged yet refined look:
Double Cab Versatility
The double cab configuration offers a spacious interior with seating for up to six passengers. With rear seats that fold up, you can easily transition between passenger and cargo needs.
Interior Features
Inside the Silverado Custom, you’ll find a practical yet comfortable cabin designed for convenience:
Safety Features
Chevrolet prioritizes safety with a suite of features designed to keep you secure, including:
Why Choose This Silverado?
The 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 LD Custom delivers the perfect balance of power, style, and utility. Whether you’re towing heavy loads, navigating rugged terrain, or running daily errands, this truck is built to handle it all with confidence and durability.
Stop by Listowel Ford today to see this exceptional truck for yourself and take it for a test drive!
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Email Financifi
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
Call Dealer
(519) 702-XXXX(click to show)
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Financifi
(519) 702-7290
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500