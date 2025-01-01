Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span class=weight-bold style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bold; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>LS</span><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span><span class=text-light style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #999999; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;>4dr HB fUEL sAVING eCONOMY ! Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen Very Nice Unit here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !!</span></p>

2019 Chevrolet Spark

156,281 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LS 4dr HB

Watch This Vehicle
12091666

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LS 4dr HB

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

  1. 1736886516
  2. 1736886518
  3. 1736886522
  4. 1736886526
  5. 1736886528
  6. 1736886533
  7. 1736886538
  8. 1736886543
  9. 1736886548
  10. 1736886554
  11. 1736886560
  12. 1736886565
  13. 1736886571
  14. 1736886577
  15. 1736886585
  16. 1736886592
  17. 1736886598
  18. 1736886603
  19. 1736886608
  20. 1736886614
  21. 1736886621
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,281KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CB6SA0KC727908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,281 KM

Vehicle Description

LS 4dr HB fUEL sAVING eCONOMY ! Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen Very Nice Unit here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where Barts the Best so "Be Smart See Bart" !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in London, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 126,941 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti QX50 AWD 4DR for sale in London, ON
2015 Infiniti QX50 AWD 4DR 210,974 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Micra SV 4dr HB Auto for sale in London, ON
2016 Nissan Micra SV 4dr HB Auto 141,584 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Spark