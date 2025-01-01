$9,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Spark
LS 4dr HB
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,281KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CB6SA0KC727908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,281 KM
Vehicle Description
LS 4dr HB fUEL sAVING eCONOMY ! Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must Be Seen Very Nice Unit here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where Barts the Best so "Be Smart See Bart" !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
