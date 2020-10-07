Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

26,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

LT+Camera+A/C+Apple Play+Android Auto+XM Radio

Location

Titanium Auto.ca

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

26,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6080343
  • Stock #: S103274
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA6KC759109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Follow TITANIUMAUTO.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, Fixed Price, Haggle-Free - Just Arrived - 2019 Chevrolet Spark LT finished in Olympic White - Finance for $46 Weekly with ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 83 months, O.A.C. One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Driver Assist Safety Package Includes: Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Chevrolet Factory Warranty, Formal GM Rental, Canadian Vehicle --- Engine Size: 1.4L 4 Cylinders ECO --- Only 26,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In Pricing, No Hidden Fees, HAGGLE-FREE:

$13,990 + HST + Licensing ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection 

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 3 Months Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Chevrolet Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Oil Change and Filter 

--> CarFax Report 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any Advertised price** 

--> 3 Months of Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- You may make RESERVE your vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Payment plus HST and Licensing

-- **PLEASE CONTACT STORE FOR FULL PRICE MATCH INFORMATION 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers & New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
BALANCE OF GM FACTORY WARRANTY
Engine Immobilizer
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
LT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ECO
WiFi Hotspot
1.4L VVT 4 Cylinders ECO
Clean CarFax Report
Olympic White

