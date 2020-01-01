Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Spark

52,232 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Spark

2019 Chevrolet Spark

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Spark

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 6302610
  2. 6302610
  3. 6302610
  4. 6302610
  5. 6302610
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6302610
  • Stock #: FS:13867
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA8KC763534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,232 KM

Vehicle Description

*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2017 Nissan Sentra
 144,654 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Altima
 56,155 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee
 49,517 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory