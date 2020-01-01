2019 Chevrolet Spark

+ taxes & licensing
519-455-4227
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
519-455-4227
+ taxes & licensing
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9