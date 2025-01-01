2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>COMING SOON ! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. </span></strong></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;> </span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. </span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: <span style=color: #e03e2d;><a style=color: #e03e2d; href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/>https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/</a></span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesn’t affect your credit score: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/><span style=color: #e03e2d;>https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/</span></a></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: <span style=color: #e03e2d;><a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing><span style=color: #e03e2d;>https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing</span></a></span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Good, Bad, No credit</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> $0 Down Options</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Cashback Options</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Existing Auto Loan</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Second chance credit</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Repossession</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Divorce</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Pension & disability</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji; color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;> Slow/late payments</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;> </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*</span></p>

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

169,211 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12226272

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4dr LT Cloth w/1LT

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

  1. 1740694485
  2. 1740694485
  3. 1740694485
  4. 1740694485
  5. 1740694485
  6. 1740694485
  7. 1740694485
  8. 1740694485
  9. 1740694485
  10. 1740694485
  11. 1740694485
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,211KM
VIN 1GNERGKW3KJ224227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 169,211 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON ! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. 

 

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesn’t affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 

 *Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 189,968 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline for sale in London, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline 159,952 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT for sale in London, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax AWD 4dr LT 188,434 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email South West Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Traverse