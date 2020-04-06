Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

  1. 4844991
  2. 4844991
  3. 4844991
  4. 4844991
  5. 4844991
  6. 4844991
  7. 4844991
  8. 4844991
  9. 4844991
  10. 4844991
  11. 4844991
  12. 4844991
  13. 4844991
  14. 4844991
  15. 4844991
  16. 4844991
  17. 4844991
  18. 4844991
  19. 4844991
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,488KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4844991
  • Stock #: 133636
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB2KL134345
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

For a roomy, well-rounded compact crossover, this efficient Chevy Trax is a competitive player. This 2019 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today in London.

Discover the small SUV built for the big city. This Chevy Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic, contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go. A refined, comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute and adds a little more fun to every trip. Lastly, lively and fun driving dynamics make this a fun car on the open road.This SUV has 38,488 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Trax's trim level is LT. This LT Trax adds LED daytime running lamps and taillamps, SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote start, front passenger underseat storage, cruise control, 110V power outlet, skid plates, roof rails, and deep tinted glass. Other features include independent suspension, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, split folding rear bench seat, compass, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB and aux jacks, and AM/FM stereo. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, 4g Wifi.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/



Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • SiriusXM
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Air conditioning, single-zone manual
  • Battery, 60AH
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
  • Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Wipers, front intermittent
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Map pocket, driver seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane
  • Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
  • Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
  • Wiper, rear intermittent
  • Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
  • Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
  • Suspension, Ride and Handling
  • Chassis, all-wheel drive
  • Mechanical jack with tools
  • Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
  • Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
  • Tire, compact spare
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)
  • Windshield, acoustic laminated
  • Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
  • Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
  • Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
  • Armrest, driver seat
  • Cruise control, electronic, automatic
  • Air filter, particle
  • Heater duct, rear, floor
  • Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
  • Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
  • Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
  • Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
  • Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
  • Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
  • Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
  • Cargo tie downs, 4
  • Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
  • Headlamps, halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off
  • Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour
  • Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent
  • Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
  • Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer
  • Keys, (2) foldable
  • Lighting, cargo area
  • Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light
  • Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
  • Seat belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
  • 4G WiFi
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
  • SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

2020 Chevrolet Malib...
 951 KM
$34,353 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 12,098 KM
$61,730 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 10,503 KM
$34,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-686-XXXX

(click to show)

519-686-7282 ext. 252

Send A Message