2019 Chevrolet Trax

Convenience remote start

Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

SiriusXM

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Air conditioning, single-zone manual

Battery, 60AH

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Wipers, front intermittent

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Door handles, body-colour

Windshield, solar absorbing

Map pocket, driver seatback

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Alternator, 130 amps

Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Door locks, rear child security

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, urethane

Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered

Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt

Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted

Wiper, rear intermittent

Shift knob, satin silver and chrome

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio

Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Chassis, all-wheel drive

Mechanical jack with tools

Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted

Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel

Tire, compact spare

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)

Windshield, acoustic laminated

Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate

Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual

Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual

Seatback, front passenger flat-folding

Armrest, driver seat

Cruise control, electronic, automatic

Air filter, particle

Heater duct, rear, floor

Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest

Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console

Storage drawer, front passenger underseat

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles

Cargo security cover, rigid, removable

Cargo storage, tray under rear floor

StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control

Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre

Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down

Cargo tie downs, 4

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Headlamps, halogen projector type reflector with automatic on/off

Liftgate, rear applique, body-colour

Tail lamps, sculpted with LED accent

Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display with True White back lighting and digital readouts, including speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge

Instrumentation, with analog speedometer and tachometer

Keys, (2) foldable

Lighting, cargo area

Lighting, interior with front reading lights and dome light

Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual

Seat belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt

4G WiFi

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment.

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more

