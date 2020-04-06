730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-686-7282 ext. 252
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.
For a roomy, well-rounded compact crossover, this efficient Chevy Trax is a competitive player. This 2019 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today in London.
Discover the small SUV built for the big city. This Chevy Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic, contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go. A refined, comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute and adds a little more fun to every trip. Lastly, lively and fun driving dynamics make this a fun car on the open road.This SUV has 38,488 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. This LT Trax adds LED daytime running lamps and taillamps, SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote start, front passenger underseat storage, cruise control, 110V power outlet, skid plates, roof rails, and deep tinted glass. Other features include independent suspension, StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, split folding rear bench seat, compass, Chevrolet Connected Access, flat folding front passenger seat, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, voice commands, USB and aux jacks, and AM/FM stereo. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, 4g Wifi.
Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
