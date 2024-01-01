$24,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler 300
S+New Brakes+Adaptive Cruise+BSM+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ø One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $24,499 Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY
Ø SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees –
Ø Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing
Ø Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
Ø You’ll get a trustworthy Chrysler 300 S
Ø 100+ Vehicles in ONE location
Ø Financing: All Newcomers & Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN
Ø Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!
Ø Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!
Ø Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!
Ø Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!
Ø Every Vehicle Comes With:
> Safety Certificate
> 200- Point Inspection
> BRAND NEW Front & Rear Brake Pads & Rotors
> Brake Service & Paint Protection
> 90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty
> Balance of Hyundai Comprehensive Factory Warranty 5 Years or 100,000 KM
> Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter
> Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
> Free Carfax History Verified Report
> 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)
> Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)
Ø This Chrysler is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Wireless Charger, Sport Power Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, & Engine Remote Start!
Ø We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!
Ø WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
