2019 Chrysler 300

C - Demo, Dual Pane Sunroof, 5.7L V8 Hemi

2019 Chrysler 300

C - Demo, Dual Pane Sunroof, 5.7L V8 Hemi

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,616KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4405410
  • Stock #: 191276
  • VIN: 2C3CCAPT1KH612124
Exterior Colour
Silver Mist
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

incredible vehicle, dual pane sunroof, apple car play/android auto, demo, leather, black/cream leather, 5.7L V8 Hemi, remote keyless entry, rear spoiler, alloy wheels, chrome alloy wheels, chrome alloy wheels, dark tinted windows, power rear hatch, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, auto climate control, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat. radio, univ garage open, evic or similar, power seats, memory driver seat, heated seats, quad captain seats, rear split seats, 8.4” touch screen, blindspot monitor, adaptive cruise, parksense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

