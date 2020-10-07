Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chrysler 300

38,989 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 Chrysler 300

2019 Chrysler 300

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chrysler 300

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 5907663
  2. 5907663
  3. 5907663
  4. 5907663
  5. 5907663
  6. 5907663
  7. 5907663
  8. 5907663
  9. 5907663
  10. 5907663
  11. 5907663
  12. 5907663
  13. 5907663
  14. 5907663
  15. 5907663
  16. 5907663
  17. 5907663
  18. 5907663
  19. 5907663
  20. 5907663
  21. 5907663
  22. 5907663
  23. 5907663
  24. 5907663
  25. 5907663
  26. 5907663
  27. 5907663
  28. 5907663
  29. 5907663
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,989KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5907663
  • Stock #: FS:13692
  • VIN: 2C3CCAGG7KH592819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,989 KM

Vehicle Description

A CAR THAT COMBINES VALUE AND COMFORT *Navigation System *Power and Heated Seats *Power Sunroof *Leather *Responsive Acceleration *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims *Ride is Quiet APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit No Credit Slow Credit Bad Credit Been Bankrupt On Disability Or on a Pension we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note at times a down payment may be required for financing but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 Chrysler 300
 38,989 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata
 87,735 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey
 90,770 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory