Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

92,129 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

LIMITED*LEATHER*7 PASS*LOADED*91KMS*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

LIMITED*LEATHER*7 PASS*LOADED*91KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1700755942
  2. 1700755944
  3. 1700755947
  4. 1700755949
  5. 1700755952
  6. 1700755954
  7. 1700755957
  8. 1700755959
  9. 1700755962
  10. 1700755965
  11. 1700755967
  12. 1700755969
  13. 1700755971
  14. 1700755974
  15. 1700755976
  16. 1700755978
  17. 1700755981
  18. 1700755983
  19. 1700755985
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
92,129KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RC1GG7KR605536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 92,129 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica LIMITED*LEATHER*7 PASS*LOADED*91KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica LIMITED*LEATHER*7 PASS*LOADED*91KMS*CERTIFIED 92,129 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder for sale in London, ON
2013 Nissan Pathfinder 276,278 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL TOURING*AUTO*HATCH*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GL TOURING*AUTO*HATCH*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED 184,405 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2019 Chrysler Pacifica