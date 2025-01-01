2019 Dodge Charger

Menu
Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $23,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available! No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash
SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us! Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
You'll get a trustworthy Dodge 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST: 1. Safety Certificate
2. 200 Point Inspection
3. We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms
4. Brake Service & Paint Protection
5. 90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty 6. Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
7. Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
8. Carfax History Verified Report
9. 3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)
10. Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan! Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

Dodge Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors.

Dodge High-Value Features:
Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2019 Dodge Charger

77,000 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger

SXT+ApplePlay+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX

12103558

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT+ApplePlay+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXBG9KH527381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
2019 Dodge Charger