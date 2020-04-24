Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,800KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4898118
  • Stock #: OX5299
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBGXKH630728
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery COKE-BOTTLE BODY *One Owner *All Wheel Drive *Navigation *Power Roof *Heated Seats *Backup Cam *Aluminum Rims *Large Trunk Space *Responsive Transmission *Spacious Interior *Heated Power Seats *Impressive Performance Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit No Credit Slow Credit Bad Credit Been Bankrupt On Disability Or on a Pension we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note at times a down payment may be required for financing but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Driver Side Airbag

