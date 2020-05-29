Menu
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2019 Dodge Durango

2019 Dodge Durango

2019 Dodge Durango

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,150KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5090141
  • Stock #: FS13310
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT6KC722857
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery THE 2019 DURANGO ELBOWS ITS WAY TO DRIVEWAYS EVERYWHERE *One Owner *Nav *Leather *All Wheel Drive *Heated Seats *Backup Cam *Alloy Rims *Touch Screen *Responsive Transmission *Smooth V6 Engine *Push-to-Start Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-444 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Console
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • Electronic Compass
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

