Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Durango

46,550 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Durango

2019 Dodge Durango

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Durango

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 6215598
  2. 6215598
  3. 6215598
  4. 6215598
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6215598
  • Stock #: FS:13848
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG9KC663710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,550 KM

Vehicle Description

*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 147,022 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey
 148,468 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage
 94,640 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory