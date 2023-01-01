Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

49,200 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

49,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Only 49200 km, 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Savaria Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Sliding Passenger Door with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 30" x 54"  Removable Front Passenger and Driver's Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Passenger Front Seat can easily be mounted in receivers behind the Driver's Seat when desired. Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit.

56" Entry Height, 59" Interior Height.

Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

