$52,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-453-0480
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$52,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10382721
- Stock #: DGC-680
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR701871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC-680
- Mileage 49,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 49200 km, 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Savaria Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Sliding Passenger Door with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 30" x 54" Removable Front Passenger and Driver's Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Passenger Front Seat can easily be mounted in receivers behind the Driver's Seat when desired. Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit.
56" Entry Height, 59" Interior Height.
Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.