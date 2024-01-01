Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition with only 67,500 km. Suitable to be converted to Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible.

Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Personal Use Only.

Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG5KR790949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-723
  • Mileage 67,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition with only 67,500 km. Suitable to be converted to Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible.

Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Personal Use Only.

Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan