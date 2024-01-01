$32,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
35th Anniversary
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC-723
- Mileage 67,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition with only 67,500 km. Suitable to be converted to Rear Entry Wheelchair Accessible.
Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Personal Use Only.
Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
