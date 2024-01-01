Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP with Rear Climate Package. Only 60,800 km. Suitable to be converted to Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry.</p><p>Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Personal Use Only.</p><p>Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information.</p><p>www.goldlinemobility.com</p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

  1. 1721927165
  2. 1721927172
  3. 1721927180
  4. 1721927185
  5. 1721927190
  6. 1721927197
  7. 1721927203
  8. 1721927208
  9. 1721927213
  10. 1721927217
  11. 1721927223
  12. 1721927229
  13. 1721927236
  14. 1721927242
  15. 1721927249
  16. 1721927254
  17. 1721927259
  18. 1721927265
  19. 1721927271
  20. 1721927277
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0KR649935

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-722
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP with Rear Climate Package. Only 60,800 km. Suitable to be converted to Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry.

Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Personal Use Only.

Contact our Mobility Consultants for Further Information.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in London, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 34,400 KM SOLD
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Manual for sale in London, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Manual 25,400 KM SOLD
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry for sale in London, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry 51,250 KM SOLD

Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-453-XXXX

(click to show)

519-453-0480

Alternate Numbers
1-800-561-9621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan