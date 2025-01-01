$52,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC-753
- Mileage 57,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 57,590 km, 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Savaria Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Sliding Passenger Door with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 29.75"x 54". Removable Front Passenger Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Passenger Front Seat can easily be mounted in receivers behind the Driver's Seat when desired. Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit Included. Entry Height of Side Ramp Door of 56", Interior Height of 59".
Contact our Experienced Mobility Consultants for Further Details or to Arrange for Viewing.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
519-453-0480
Alternate Numbers1-800-561-9621
