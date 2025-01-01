Menu
Only 57,590 km, 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Savaria Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Sliding Passenger Door with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 29.75x 54. Removable Front Passenger Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Passenger Front Seat can easily be mounted in receivers behind the Drivers Seat when desired. Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit Included. Entry Height of Side Ramp Door of 56, Interior Height of 59.

Contact our Experienced Mobility Consultants for Further Details or to Arrange for Viewing.

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

VIN 2C4RDGBG9KR701871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-753
  • Mileage 57,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 57,590 km, 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with Savaria Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Manual Sliding Passenger Door with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 29.75"x 54". Removable Front Passenger Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Passenger Front Seat can easily be mounted in receivers behind the Driver's Seat when desired. Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit Included. Entry Height of Side Ramp Door of 56", Interior Height of 59".

Contact our Experienced Mobility Consultants for Further Details or to Arrange for Viewing.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

