2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - One Owner, Great Value, Trailer Hitch

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT - One Owner, Great Value, Trailer Hitch

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,791KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4374381
  • Stock #: 191960A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG3KR763622
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van

one owner, clean carfax, great value, black cloth, 3.6L, remote keyless entry, rear spoiler, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, trailer hitch, tilt steering, cruise control, CD player, DVD system, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, rear air conditioning, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, 4.3” touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

