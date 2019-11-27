Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - Well Equipped, Trailer Tow, Window Shades

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - Well Equipped, Trailer Tow, Window Shades

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,664KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4374384
  • Stock #: U9283
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG4KR766768
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Minivan / Van

well equipped, trailer tow group, window shades (second row), dove grey cloth, 3.6L V6, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, trailer hitch, 2 power sliding doors, power rear hatch, tilt steering, cruise control, CD player, DVD system 1, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, rear air conditioning, uconnect/bluetooth, backup camera, sat.radio, univ.garage open, evic or similar, power seats, heated seats, 6.5” touch screen, blindspot monitor, parksense

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

