2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

former daily rental, low kms, great family van, black leather, 3.6L V6, fwd, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, 2 power sliding doors, power rear hatch, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, rear air conditioning, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, univ.garage open, evic or similar, power seats, heated seat and wheel, rear split seats, 6.5” touch screen, 7 passenger, spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

