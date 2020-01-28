Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - Former Daily Rental, Low Kms

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - Former Daily Rental, Low Kms

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,940KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4592058
  • Stock #: U9261
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG6KR719984
Exterior Colour
OCTANE RED
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van

former daily rental, low kms, great family van, black leather, 3.6L V6, fwd, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof rack, dark tinted windows, 2 power sliding doors, power rear hatch, tilt steering, cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, rear air conditioning, uconnect/bluetooth, back-up camera, sat.radio, univ.garage open, evic or similar, power seats, heated seat and wheel, rear split seats, 6.5” touch screen, 7 passenger, spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

