Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4714338
  2. 4714338
  3. 4714338
  4. 4714338
  5. 4714338
  6. 4714338
  7. 4714338
  8. 4714338
  9. 4714338
  10. 4714338
  11. 4714338
  12. 4714338
  13. 4714338
  14. 4714338
  15. 4714338
  16. 4714338
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,303KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4714338
  • Stock #: FS13166
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR515317
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2018 CANADA'S BEST SELLING MINIVAN Finance Now Canada's No.1 Family Van *One Owner *Backup Cam *Leather *Remote Start *Power Sliding Doors *Heated Seats *Heated Steering Wheel *Stow-N-go *Bluetooth *Top Of Its Class *Most Flexible Seating System in The Minivan Business *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Fuel Efficient *7 Seater *Top-Notch Safety APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Power Options
  • Power Sliding Doors
Convenience
  • remote start
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2012 Dodge Charger
 166,047 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC
 37,497 KM
$35,495 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey
 172,985 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message