2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus | Demo

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus | Demo

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,686KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4868391
  • Stock #: 9-C128D
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4KR780172
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Radio: 430, 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, HDMI Port, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Charging Port, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SECURITY ALARM, REAR PARK ASSIST PACKAGE -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 2nd-Row Power Windows, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Premium Interior Accents, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Fog Lamps, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Body-Colour Door Handles, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Black Finish Instrument Panel Bezel, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Highline Door Trim Panel, Bright Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System, Super Console, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, 3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats, Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Bright Belt Mouldings, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door. This Dodge Grand Caravan has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus Has Everything You Want *BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Tech Silver Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Rear Doors, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button.*Why You'll Want To Buy From The Palladino Auto Group *Why You'll Want to Buy from The Palladino Auto Group: * The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with FREE additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts at Forest City Custom Credit are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Dodge Grand Caravan come see us at Forest City Dodge, 658 WHARNCLIFFE RD S, London, ON N6J2N4. Just minutes away!*Location*Forest City Dodge is conveniently located at 658 Wharncliffe Rd S in London, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE TORINO LEATHERETTE W/SUEDE INSERTS
  • POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
  • RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • REAR PARK ASSIST PACKAGE -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique Fog Lamps Rear Air Conditioning...
  • UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
  • SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: 430 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Port 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Char...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

